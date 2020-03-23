Alessandra Ambrosio Lies On Her Back In A Skimpy Bikini Alongside Gisele Coria

The former Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled as she got on her back in a shiny bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio seriously stunned in a sizzling new swimwear photo that was shared online over the weekend. The Brazilian bombshell, who was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for 13 years between 2004 and 2017, wowed as she laid on her back in a skimpy and shiny bikini alongside her close friend and business partner Gisele Coria.

The sizzling swimwear shot was posted to the official Instagram account of Alessandra and Gisele’s swimwear line, Gal Floripa, on March 21 and showed both beauties as they did some sunbathing on their backs in almost matching bikini looks.

Alessandra was on the left in the photo and stretched both of her arms up above her head as they both got flat on their backs on a very large rock by the ocean.

The lingerie model had her right leg stretched out in front of her and her left leg bent as she got her tan on. Her long brunette hair was pushed back away from her face. Her face glowed as she stunned in natural makeup that let her God-given beauty shine through.

She flashed plenty of skin in her glamorous swimwear.

Alessandra sizzled in a shiny light blue bikini, which was recently launched by Gal Floripa. It was made up of a triangular top with thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and another thin string that wrapped around her torso and tied behind her back.

She kept things matching with her bottoms, which were made from the same shimmery material and appeared to have two sets of strings that stretched over both of her hips.

As for Gisele, she stunned on Alessandra’s left-hand side as she modeled another swimwear design from their line.

The beauty put her left arm up above her head as she flashed her very toned middle in her skimpy bikini.

Made of the same material as Alessandra’s, the bikini top featured a ruched design across the chest with a twist in the center and slightly thicker straps over her shoulders. The bottoms matched with a wrap over design that sat well below her bellybutton and also put her long legs on full show.

The twosome, who grew up together in Brazil and recently showed off their headstand skills in different skimpy bikinis, glowed as they flaunted their all-over tans while the waves splashed up against the dark rock they were relaxing on.

Alessandra and Gisele co-founded the swimwear brand, which officially launched last year, alongside the former Victoria’s Secret model’s sister, Aline Ambrosio.

In the caption, the swimwear brand revealed that the bikinis were the newly launched Flow and Wave style in the color described as aquamarine.

Alessandra previously gave fans a glimpse at the newly launched range earlier this month as she got wet in a swimming pool while wearing another take on the shiny blue two-piece that also showed off plenty of skin.