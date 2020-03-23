Sarah Harris Flashes Her Curves In A Tan, One-Piece Swimsuit With A Revealing Cut-Out Design

Sarah Harris gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she showed off her killer figure in another revealing swimsuit. The Playboy model dazzled her fans with the sizzling snap on Sunday.

The blond bombshell was seen standing outside in her backyard, which was surrounded by a white wall and decorated with all-white furniture. A number of tall plants filled the background of the stunning snap, adding a pop of color to the otherwise monochromatic scene.

In the caption of her post, Sarah revealed to her fans that she had just received a package full of “cute vacation outfits & swimwear” that she would not be able to wear out due to the global health crisis. She appeared, however, to have already slipped into one of the garments to show off to her audience and, judging by their reaction, they certainly seemed to love that she did so.

Sarah stunned in a tan, one-piece swimsuit that did way more showing than covering up. The number left an ample amount of cleavage well on display thanks to its plunging neckline that fell far down her chest. It was knotted right in the middle of her bust, adding a unique detail that drew even more attention to the NSFW showing of skin.

Upping the ante of Sarah’s look was a large cut-out that spanned her entire torso, giving her audience a good look at her flat midsection, as well as an eyeful of underboob. The swimwear also boasted a high-cut design that showcased her sculpted thighs and killer curves.

Sarah kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a white watch and dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses in a half-up, half-down style that spilled over her shoulders, and was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest skin-baring look proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The snap has racked up more than 12,000 likes after 16 hours of going live to Instagram. It was also flooded with 300-plus comments, many with compliments for Sarah’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow amazing body,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was a “stunning angel.”

“Beautiful just like the sunshine when it rises,” gushed a third follower.

“Goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Sarah often shows off her bombshell curves in skimpy swimwear. Another recent upload from the stunner saw her rocking an even skimpier bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look proved to be popular as well, earning over 17,000 likes.