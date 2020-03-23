Devon Windsor Does A Sit-Up Challenge In A Bikini On Top Of Her Husband

The Victoria's Secret model and her new husband took on the #quarentinechallenge in their swimwear.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor revealed how she’s riding out the coronavirus outbreak alongside her husband as she shared a new couple’s challenge video on her Instagram account over the weekend. The lingerie model slipped into a bikini for the March 21 video as she shared a look at herself and Johnny “Dex” Barbara working out together in their swimwear.

The short clip showed Devon as she flashed some skin in a two-piece while she laid on top of Johnny who rocked a pair of swim shorts. The two laid opposite ways, with Devon’s feet at Johnny’s head, as they spent some time by the swimming pool that appeared to be in their garden.

For the tough fitness challenge, the couple held on to each other’s ankles. Devon began in a plank position while Johnny started doing sit-ups, which meant Devon bent herself in half so that the newlyweds formed a square shape. She then returned to her plank position as her husband laid back down.

The twosome managed an impressive five reps before Johnny let go of Devon’s ankles and she went into a downward dog pose.

Devon’s flawless model body was on full show in the video as she gave fans a look at her uber-toned physique as well as her fitness level.

She rocked a white strapless bikini top which appeared to feature a black polka dot design and had a chic tie featured across the chest.

As for the bottoms, they matched in the same print and had string ties on her hips which dangled down as the twosome showed off their impressive fitness together.

Although the model didn’t confirm it with her tags or in the caption, it’s thought that two-piece was likely taken from her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, which launched last year.

As for her husband, who Devon wed in St. Barths last year, Johnny flashed his toned abs and all-over tan in a pair of Nike navy swim shorts.

In the caption, Devon revealed that she’d been tagged by influencer Shea Marie and Andres Fanjul to do the couple’s challenge. The model told her 1.9 million followers that she thought it “was a fun little way to pass the time and workout” at the same time.

She then tagged a number of famous faces to challenge them to take on the challenge, including fellow Victoria’s Secret model Nadine Leopold and Georgia Fowler. Devon — who recently stunned at the beach in a black bikini — also added the hashtag #quarentinechallenge.

In the comments section, a number of her followers vowed to take on the challenge as well after millions of people across the globe have been urged to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Others shared how impressed they were at seeing the twosome make it look so easy.

“Definitely trying this,” one person wrote with two crying laughing emoji.

“Haha! You guys are so talented!” another person wrote.

“Oh my gosh this looks so fun!” a third comment read, adding, “You both are so freakin cute!!”