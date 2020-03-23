Abby Dowse Opts To Go Braless Underneath A Slinky White Tank Top While Lounging Outside: ‘Keep Smiling’

Abby Dowse kicked off her week with a new Instagram post that is getting noticed by her fans for more reasons than one.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to share a gorgeous new photo that has earned nothing but love from her 2.1 million followers. The image captured the 30-year-old enjoying a beautiful day outside. She was seen sitting on the ground with her legs sprawled out in front of her and a huge smile across her face. In the caption of her post, she reminded her fans to “keep smiling” themselves, especially now among the global health crisis.

Abby’s positive message wasn’t the only thing that captivated the attention of her audience — her ensemble in the eye-popping snap did as well. It was a more modest look for the model, who often flaunts her figure in skimpy lingerie or bikinis, but still proved to be a huge hit with her fans.

Abby stunned in a sexy crop top-and-pants combo from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She rocked a slinky white tank top with thin shoulder straps, one of which she let fall down her arm in a teasing fashion. The shirt boasted a daringly low-cut neckline left an eyeful of cleavage well on display while also revealing that the babe had opted to go braless underneath, upping the ante of her look even more. It cut off just below her voluptuous chest, offering a glimpse of her toned midsection as well.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of palazzo pants in a bold, floral pattern. They hugged Abby’s lower half in all of the right ways to define her toned thighs and pert derriere and flared out at the bottom in a 70’s style. Meanwhile, the waistband of the pants sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her flat tummy and trim waist.

To complete the look, Abby sported a pair of white sneakers and carried a matching white shoulder bag. She shaded herself from the sun with a pair of trendy sunglasses and added some bling with two pendant necklaces and a dainty bracelet. Her blond tresses fell messily around her shoulders, and she opted for a simple makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing Abby some love for her latest social media appearance. The post has racked up nearly 15,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her stunning display.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Love that smile so much,” said another fan.

“The pants are life, too cute babe,” a third admirer gushed.

“You’re an angel. Stay safe out there,” commented a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has tantalized her fans with a skin-baring outfit. Another recent upload on her feed saw her showing off even more of her impressive figure by stripping down to strappy lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 34,000 likes.