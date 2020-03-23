Kelly Ripa’s Inside Look At Remote ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Broadcast: ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’

New episodes will start today and fans of the series are thrilled.

Kelly Ripa gave Instagram fans an inside look at the preparations for a remote broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she, Ryan Seacrest, and show producer Michael Gelman worked out the final kinks prior to today’s live air show via Skype.

“What could possibly go wrong?” she asked her followers in the caption.

The entertainer shared an image of what appears to be her home workspace, where a computer can be seen balancing precariously on a stack of papers. The laptop camera will be the way that the three can communicate with one another and production during the broadcast.

On the monitor, a remote login of Kelly can be viewed where she is taking a photo of the goings-on to share with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The talk show host is wearing casual clothing for the trial. She sported a white t-shirt with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Kelly is seated in front of a set of closet doors as she took a photo of everyone’s attempt to come together and make this work for viewers.

Ryan is wearing a black t-shirt and baseball hat in the image, and in the background, his girlfriend Shayna Taylor is taking a photo of him from what appears to be their kitchen.

The bottom video on the computer are other producers working and on Kelly’s phone, a video call with Michael Gelman can be seen.

Together each will remotely appear on the series. This is the show’s new way during these difficult times to return to television and give their audience a sense of normalcy when it comes to their morning entertainment.

In a world dominated by coronavirus news and the preventative measures set in place by worldwide governments as a way to reduce the spread of the pandemic, the hosts and producers are hopeful their contribution will help make an unusual situation for most Americans more typical of their day.

One of the first to comment on the new show was Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos. He asked who the guests would be for Kelly’s and Ryan’s first, remote show.

Kelly responded that their first guest would be a real “smoke show” and adding a black heart and fire emoji following her statement. This led fans to quickly respond to her post, hopeful the handsome Riverdale star would make an appearance as well as the family’s adorable dog Chewy and the three Consuelos children; Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

“Oh boy. I’m looking forward to this!” said one follower of the talk show host.

“Can’t wait. Tired of re-runs and the same news! Thank you for entertaining us! And whatever happens..”live” We got your back! Be safe take care,” remarked a second fan.

“Thank you for bringing us some relief. Stay safe,” stated a third viewer on Instagram.