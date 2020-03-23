‘DWTS’ Brothers Maksim & Val Chmerkovskiy Offer Free Online Dancing Classes To Fans At Home

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veterans are doing their part to cheer up fans during the worldwide health crisis.

Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy are offering free dancing lessons for fans. The Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champions are reaching out to quarantined fans during the COVID-19 health pandemic with the news that they will begin live classes and private lessons online.

The Brothers Chmerkovsiy both took to Instagram to announce the news. In a caption to a clip of him heading a dance class, Maks revealed that the duo will do live classes all week starting March 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. He also noted that all of their dance studios will be offering virtual private lessons.

Val also posted the message to Instagram as he told fans that “nothing” is going to stop him and his brother from dancing and having fun together — even if it’s virtually. The longtime Dancing With the Stars pro dancer added that the classes will be free but donations to help support the DWM Cares fund will be welcome. The Dance With Me website reveals that DWM Cares Fund was started to provide basic income to the dance studio staff during the health crisis.

“Don’t miss it,” Val wrote. “My bro @maksimc and I are teaching it so tune in!!! No fee, just make some room and don’t knock over your mother’s vase!”

In comments to Val’s post, fans praised the famous dancing brothers for their generous offer of social distance dancing.

“WOW this is so incredibly thoughtful and generous! I am definitely tuning in. Thank you!” one fan wrote.

“Now I have something to look forward to all week!!!!” another added. ‘THANK YOU!!! …I can’t wait to virtually dance with you!”

“Maybe this will take me out of my funk and make me smile,” another fan wrote.

It’s obvious this dancing family is making the most of self-quarantining as they keep fit with their fans. In addition to the online dancing lessons. Maks and his wife Peta Murgatroyd shared that they will be doing live workouts from their home which fans can follow on Instagram Live.

The news of the live classes and workouts come as other things dear to Dancing With the Stars fans are being put on hold. Earlier this month, the popular Dancing With the Stars: Live 2020 Tour was cut short due to the health pandemic.

Maks and Peta, and Val and his wife Jenna Johnson recently announced ticket sales for their Maks and Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour, which will take fans on a trip through memorable movie moments. The show, which will be the famous brothers’ third nationwide tour, is set to kick off in June and run through mid-August.