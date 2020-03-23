Janet Jackson Praises ‘Brave’ People Who Aren’t Able To Isolate ‘Because We Need Them’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to thank those who are trying their hardest to protect, serve, and provide for everyone in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Worldometer, there have been 345,338 cases. So far, the virus has killed over 14,925 people and 99,541 have recovered.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker attached a long message to show her gratitude toward those who aren’t able to self-isolate during these hard times.

“While most of us are inside there are many brave people around the world that aren’t able to be isolated because we need them,” Jackson said.

The humble star took a moment to recognize the nurses, doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers, scientists, drivers, pilots, flight attendants, delivery teams, cleaners, grocery stores, clerks, teachers, managers, men and women in uniform, sanitation facilities, janitorial teams, reporters, journalists, security professionals and everyone around the world who are working endlessly to end the virus from spreading further.

“YOU are seen and forever appreciated. Thank U and please stay safe.”

“Let’s all keep the positivity up by remembering to keep smiling, laughing, singing, dancing and spreading LOVE,” she continued.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper geotagged her upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was in the world when she posted.

The singer asked fans to put a heart in the comments section to show their love and support.

In the span of 11 hours, Jackson’s post racked up more than 56,000 likes and over 5,800 messages, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“Yessssss. Thank you for understanding. I can’t wait until this is in the past so I can come and dance the night away at your concert,” one user wrote.

“Love this positive message. People need to hear and read this message. They are loved and appreciated,” another shared.

“Stay safe, Janet,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

Last week, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress guided fans on how to keep busy and distract themselves if they are choosing to self-isolate and distance themselves from people. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson recommended meditation, praying, working out, listening to music, writing as well as talking to loved ones, “strutting,” role play, and self-love as other distractions. She shared various bits of content within one post that included images and video clips from her career.

Jackson’s followers appreciated her list of things to do and thanked the music icon for thinking of them.