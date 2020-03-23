Kelly Clarkson Admits She Used Her Son’s Potty: ‘I Have No Pride Or Shame!’

Things got awkward for Kelly as she rides out the coronavirus outbreak in a cabin in Montana.

Things got pretty awkward for Kelly Clarkson this week as she suffered an embarrassing moment at her cabin in Montana where she’s riding out the coronavirus outbreak alongside her family. The popular The Voice coach took to Twitter over the weekend to candidly reveal the desperate measures she had to take after the plumbing at the family’s cabin froze up which left them without any usable toilets.

The “Miss Independent” singer shared the awkward moment with fans on March 22 as she revealed that things got so desperate amid the plumbing issue that she was forced to use her 3-year-old son Remington’s potty when she need a bathroom break.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” Kelly told her 12.3 million followers alongside a crying laughing and a sassy hand emoji, shortly after she sparked a major debate with Blake Shelton on The Voice after a blunder over instruments.

“And just like that I have no pride or shame!” Kelly then joked, before adding, “Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

And while the moment was surely pretty embarrassing for the mom of two, fans clearly appreciated the first ever American Idol winner being so honest on social media as she provided a little comic relief as fans across the globe are forced to remain in their homes amid coronavirus concerns.

“Girl you win for best tweet of the week,” one fan replied to Kelly’s confession alongside a crying laughing emoji.

“Did your toddler congratulate you on your bathroom accomplishment?” another fan jokingly asked with the same emoji, adding, “Stay safe, stay well.”

“I Love you Kelly…you are super amazing and very humble… an artist and a complete human being… may god protect and bless you and your family,” a third person tweeted in reply.

They then added, “you made me laugh in the difficult days the world is going through… Take care you and your family… we love you!”

Kelly’s confession has received more than 390 retweets and over 17,700 likes in the first 17 hours since she tweeted it.

It’s not clear how many people Kelly is staying indoors with with icy plumbing as she adheres to government guidelines to stay inside. However, the beauty is married to her husband Brandon Blackstock and the couple shared two children, Remington and 5-year-old River. Brandon is also dad to two older children, teenagers Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage.

The star announced earlier this month that filming on her eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been suspended amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She was also scheduled to present the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on April 29, though the award show has also been postponed.