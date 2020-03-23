Bebe Rexha Poses Naked & Urges Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bebe Rexha has taken to social media again to urge fans to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed thousands of people around the world. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper posted on Instagram to take part in the “I Stay At Home” movement which a lot of other high-profile celebrities have also taken part in.

Rexha posed makeup-free for the photo. She also didn’t wear anything clothing either. She clipped back her blond hair and put it up in a ponytail. She accessorized herself with one small visable earring and held a white piece of paper in front of her that covered her chest. The singer was captured fairly close-up and was seen pouting directly at the camera lens.

On the piece of paper, Rexha wrote she is currently staying home for her grandma, friends, family, and her fans.

She geotagged her upload as Los Angeles, California, letting her followers know where she is in the world.

For her caption, Rexha told fans that she was naked and that she did it to grab her followers’ attention. She asked them to keep their “booty” at home and thanked Demi Lovato and Anne-Marie for asking her to take part in the challenge.

The “I’m a Mess” songstress nominated Tinashe, Kelsea Ballerini, Charli D’Amelio, and Wilford Lenov to take part next.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 562,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“WE YOUR FANS ARE GRATEFUL FOR YOU STAYING AT HOME FOR US,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I can’t get over the fact that you never forget mentioning us – your fans. Thank you for being such an inspiration to us, we all love you so much,” another shared.

“You get it. Thank you for being so unselfish,” remarked a third fan.

“I wish I could be pretty like you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Rexha revealed on Twitter that a friend of a friend had died from the virus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” hitmaker urged fans to do their civic duty and stay in their homes.

After her tweet caught a lot of people’s attention, she noticed there were others struggling after their work closed down as they are unable to pay their bills or buy food. Rexha started to reach out to users and asked for their cash app details so she could help by sending them funds.