Jon Bon Jovi Rallies Fans To Help Write New Song ‘Do What You Can’

Musician Jon Bon Jovi has rallied his worldwide fan army in the writing of a new song titled “Do What You Can.” He took to Instagram to share the beginning verse and chorus of the tune, reaching out to his 508,000 followers to share their own experiences in the penning of the second verse.

In the caption of the video, which was over three minutes long and has already been viewed 100,262 times, the New Jersey rocker revealed his own feelings of confusion and reminded fans that everyone is in the battle to fight the spread of coronavirus together.

Jon then explained that he took to his studio to think and create as a way to help him process his own feelings. Through this he came up with an idea for a song, believing his fans could help finish his tune by sharing their own words of how they are coping in these trying social times.

Wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans, his salt-and-pepper hair framing his face in its usual casual manner, the rocker looked directly into the camera to address his followers. He is seen holding an acoustic guitar inscribed by one of his musical heroes, Bob Dylan, who penned a personal message to Jon for his birthday on the instrument in black permanent marker.

Jon is seated in what appears to be his home studio. Surrounded by Bon Jovi memorabilia, musical instruments, and other personal items in the expansive space, the 58-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer appeared concerned for his followers.

Jon also addressed the trying times humanity is facing at the moment, citing the difficulties so many are experiencing, including frightening feelings, the loss of jobs, the cancellation of high school graduations and proms, and other social events that may be abruptly ended in the coming months.

Fans of the musician, who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest album from the band, Bon Jovi 2020 on May 15, rallied to the cause by sharing their own feelings using the hashtag “#dowhatyoucan.” They also shared personal statements with the rocker and other Bon Jovi fans.

“When you do what you can, the things you normally do can be different! Like writing a song with your fav rock star. It’s music, Jon! It’s hope!” shared one Instagram user.

“Thxxx for the opportunity to speak up! Great idea, such a relief for so many ppl! You’re the best!” remarked a second fan.

“Hi Jon, This situation gave us the chance to restart and try to make things better in a different way with or to people, because now WE ARE ALL THE SAME,” stated a third social media follower.