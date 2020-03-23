Ashleigh Jordan Works Her Booty In Turquoise Figure-Hugging Leggings

Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, March 23, to share her most recent at-home workout video. The fitness trainer has recently been posting almost-exclusively at-home workout videos to inspire her followers during the coronavirus outbreak that has many people shut in their homes.

The fitness model carries out the workout in her living room, alongside a couple of cats. She wears a white sports bra with cut-outs and criss-crossing straps along the backside that exposes a sliver of toned tummy and her muscular arms. She pairs the top with high-waisted, turquoise leggings that cling to her gym-honed curves and sculpted legs, particularly emphasizing her ample backside. The model decided to forgo shoes for the workout and can be seen wearing a pair of lilac socks.

Ashleigh wears her long, straight blonde tresses up in a ponytail that trails down her back and lets a few loose strands hang around her face. She accessories with a silver necklace, glitzy earrings, and a diamond ring on her left hand. The Instagram sensation completes the look with black mascara, eyeliner, and glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The post includes a total of five videos, four of which feature Ashleigh demonstrating a different booty-targeting exercise. In the fifth, she reveals her health tip of the day.

In the first video, Ashleigh performs elevated single leg glute bridges, using the coffee table for support. The second exercise is the squat/reverse lunge, one of her classic booty-training moves. The third video features the fire hydrant exercise, which involves getting down on all fours and lifting each leg up and out. The final exercise is the glute bridge hold/abduction, which involves the use of an elastic exercise band.

Ashleigh normally gives her followers a fit tip of the day in the final video, however, she decided to switch things up and make it a health tip. In the caption of the post, she explains that as hand sanitizer has been scarce due to the coronavirus outbreak, she wanted to teach her followers how to make their own. Viewers can learn how in her health tip video.

The fitness trainer’s 3.3 million followers loved the booty video, leaving nearly 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first several hours of being posted.

“I’m going to do this now!! Thank you,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are so fantastic, really awesome workouts ALWAAAYS! Stay safe,” another follower wrote.