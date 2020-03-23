Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Thinks Sally Wants Wyatt Back

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 24 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may have already figured that something is not quite right about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). While everyone may still be pitying Sally, Flo knows a woman on a mission when she sees one, per TV Guide.

Sally’s Secret Is Officially Out

Sally told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she was dying after Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) paid her a house call. When Wyatt didn’t seem too shocked, Sally asked him if he already knew and he admitted that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had already informed him. Sally figured out that Wyatt and Flo had taken pity on her and pretended as if their relationship was over.

Apparently humiliated by the ruse, Sally wanted to leave the beach house but, after some persuasion, it seems as if she will remain. However, after Wyatt left Sally confronted the doctor. She yelled, “You want me to tell him I’m not dying?”

Wyatt will return to the office and tell Katie, Flo, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that Sally’s secret is out. He will also tell them that he confessed to Sally that he had already known the “truth.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that everyone will express their relief that everything is out in the open.

Flo Visits Sally

Flo wants to make peace with Sally about lying to her but Katie will warn her that Sally may not be ready to see her. Nevertheless, Flo will make her way to the beach house.

According to The Inquisitr, Flo will notice something odd about Sally’s behavior. She will note that Sally doesn’t seem to act like someone who is dying. In fact, it seems as if Sally might even want to compete with her for Wyatt’s affection. If someone is terminally ill, there’s no point in fighting for a man if you only have a couple of weeks left to live.

The soap opera spoilers suggest that Flo may try to downplay her intuition. She may think that she’s overreacting as Wyatt’s girlfriend and that she may be seeing things as far as Sally is concerned.

However, Flo may be keeping a close eye on Sally in the future. She may question Sally’s true intention as she studies her actions and tries to figure her out.

As for Sally, she knows that time is working against her. Dr. Escobar no longer wants to be a part of her scheme and she needs to work quickly to achieve her goals.