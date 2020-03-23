Ashley Alexiss Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Bodysuit: ‘Quarantine Thirst Trap’

Gorgeous plus-size model Ashley Alexiss gave her 21. million Instagram followers something to get excited about on Sunday night, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in very revealing lingerie. The buxom beauty poured her voluptuous figure into a see-through, bedazzled, red bodysuit, sending temperatures soaring all over her feed.

The steamy upload, which can be viewed on Ashley’s Instagram page, was a half-body shot centered on her hourglass frame. The photo only showed a tantalizing glimpse of her curvy thighs, flaunting her bodacious bosom and round hips. Snapped in a cozy living room, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model flashed her incredible curves as she stood by the wall with a sultry look on her face. The busty blonde struck a bombshell pose, placing one hand on her narrow waist and the other on her smooth, silky thigh. Her head was tilted to the side and her lips were parted in a seductive way.

Her shapely chest was well within eyesight, as the 29-year-old hottie opted to go braless under the mesh bodysuit. The sexy attire was also extremely high-cut, completely exposing her hips. The stunner wore her long, voluminous tresses down and brushed over her shoulders, censoring her nipples and part of her cleavage with her golden locks.

The racy outfit boasted a Bardot neckline that bared her shoulders, and featured long, fitted sleeves. The bodysuit was adorned with countless white rhinestones, which sparkled as they caught the light, calling even further attention to Ashley’s sensational curves. The stunning blonde accessorized with a classy, light-pink manicure and rocked an elegant glam that added chic and sophistication to the risqué look.

Ashley sported a face-full of makeup, accentuating her beautiful eyes with shimmering, earth-toned eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. The application also included long lashes and sculpted eyebrows. The model wore a satin nude shade on her full lips, and illuminated her chiseled features with highlighter and peach blush. She styled her hair in loose curls, which were parted in the center and framed her face.

In classic Ashley Alexiss style, the Sports Illustrated babe penned a flirty caption, labeling the torrid shot “quarantine thirst trap.” She added a playful touch with a devil emoji. The Fashion Nova curve ambassador credited the online retailer for the outfit, noting that the bodysuit was part of the brand’s plus-size line, Fashion Nova Curve.

As expected, the post was a major hit with Ashley’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 41,400 times on her photo. The spicy look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, reeling in close to 800 messages as fans couldn’t help but gush over her beauty.

“Oh My Word absolutely stunning beyond words sweetie,” wrote one person, leaving a string of intertwined heart-eyes and sparkling-heart emoji.

“Quarantine forevermore,” quipped a second Instagrammer, offering Ashley a bouquet of six rose emoji.

“Keep posting it brighten people’s days thank you,” commented a third follower.

“Ur posts pick me up during ‘house arrest'”, noted another one of her devotees, ending their post with a winking-face emoji.