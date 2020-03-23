Nyle DiMarco Thinks He Has Coronavirus, Decides To Skip Testing To Help Others More At Risk

Nyle DiMarco shared an Instagram video with his 1.8 million followers, where he admitted he thinks he has contracted the coronavirus. However, Nyle has also opted not to take a test so that healthcare professionals can save it for someone who is more high-risk.

Nyle confessed that he had access to testing but felt that it wouldn’t be right for him to take the space of someone sicker than him. According to the actor, he is currently “on the mend” and believes he will make a full recovery.

For that reason, he doesn’t feel that it is necessary to get tested. He urged any of his followers who were in a similar situation also to forego testing if possible.

“If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do.”

He also discussed the symptoms he felt across 48 hours, citing “fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough,” all of which are documented symptoms in many coronavirus patients.

“Some with COVID-19 have reported not being able to taste or smell. That was my experience too,” wrote Nyle.

Even though he has begun feeling much better, the Dancing with the Stars champion promised that he would remain in self-isolation for the foreseeable future and advised his followers to do the same, regardless of whether or not they are sick.

Currently, in the United States, there is a limited amount of the coronavirus tests available, which has made it challenging to learn how many people are legitimately infected.

Nyle has received a lot of support for his video from his fans and fellow celebrities. Dozens of people commended him for his bravery, and several promised they would strive to follow his advice should they end up in a similar situation.

“[T]hank you for doing your part, nyle! i’m a nurse who’s started picking up shifts in the emergency department, and i can say this is a really important message for people to see! thank you,” wrote one person.

If Nyle does indeed have the virus, then he joins several other celebrities and politicians who have contracted COVID-19. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were the first two significant celebrities to come forward, and they were followed by Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Charlotte Lawrence, and many others.