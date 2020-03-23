Kim Kardashian Surprises Her Grandmother With Beignets, Reveals MJ Has Been Quarantined For Over A Month

Kim Kardashian‘s beloved grandmother, Mary Jo, has been self-quarantined for over a month now, according to Kim. At 85-years-old, Mary would be a high-risk patient if she were to get infected with the coronavirus. Not only does her age put her at risk, but Mary Jo — or “MJ” as she is affectionately known, is also a breast cancer survivor. The illness is particularly deadly for the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.

Hollywood Life reports that Kim took it upon herself to brighten up her grandma’s day by sending her some sweet treats. On Saturday, March 21, Kim shared a touching video on her Instagram story of the beignets she planned on having delivered to her MJ.

“She’s been really cautious. So I’m so excited to send these to her specifically, I’m going to surprise her,” Kim said.

Kim ordered from Christina Milian’s company, Beignet Box, which launched in 2019. The video shows Kim filming the open box of pastries sitting on her counter as she talks about bringing them to MJ.

In her Instagram story, Kim thanked the company for helping her family out. She also expressed how important it was for her to help out small businesses, especially in a time like this.

“Can’t wait to surprise my grandma MJ with her favorite treat beignets! @beignetbox They deliver!” said Kim.

For those unfamiliar, beignets are a New Orleans specialty. They are a very light and fluffy pastry that often comes covered in powdered sugar.

Hollywood Life quoted the official Beignet Box website, which describes the beignets as “melt-in-your-mouth, pillowy, powdered sugar perfection.”

Kim and MJ are very close. Kim often visits her grandmother, who has seven children and ten grandchildren, and takes her out to lunch and to go shopping.

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are very familiar with MJ’s connection to the family. Last season, MJ was struggling with her health once again. Kris Jenner urged her daughters to spend more time with her ailing mother.

It sounds like MJ is being extra vigilant about taking care of herself, considering how long she has already been in quarantine.

Kim’s act of benevolence comes soon after leaked footage from the infamous phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift leaked in full. Some fans think Kim shared her latest act of kindness as a way to get people talking about something other than the videotape. Many of Swift’s supporters feel that Kim and Kanye manipulated Taylor in the past to try and make people turn against her.