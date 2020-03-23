‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Michonne’s Departure Raises More Questions Than Answers

In Michonne's final episode of 'The Walking Dead,' a new group is introduced.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of The Walking Dead saw the departure of Michonne (Danai Gurira). However, while her fate was revealed, the episode left viewers with more questions than answers after it aired on Sunday night.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of The Walking Dead knew that Michonne’s departure would occur in Episode 13 after the preview dealt exclusively with her storyline. However, what they didn’t know was the manner in which the fan-favorite would leave the series.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Episode 13 showed Michonne arriving with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) at his island. Nothing is as it seems and Michonne soon becomes trapped in a cell after she discovers others who are also kept as prisoners. Virgil was the one behind putting her in the cell — and trapping the other people there too.

Eliza Morse / AMC

Using drugs secretly administered by Virgil, Michonne then experiences an alternative world in which she never met Andrea (Laurie Holden), Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), or any of the others in their group. She did, however, meet Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in this hallucination and viewers got to see the world through the eyes of the Saviors thanks to Michonne as Rick’s group attacked and killed members randomly.

Michonne did eventually escape from her prison on the island and it was at this point that she also discovered Rick’s boots. Previously in The Walking Dead, Rick went missing, presumed dead, after an incident involving walkers and a bridge explosion. Michonne, who was romantically involved with him at the time, was understandably devastated. However, the discovery of his boots and then an image of her and Judith (Cailey Fleming) carved into a phone, raised questions by the character over whether or not Rick had really perished.

This led to Michonne finally deciding to search for Rick. Along the way, she discovered two new characters, one of whom was injured. She then helped them to rejoin with a large group of which nothing is yet known, leaving fans trying to work out not only how Rick’s things could have ended up on the same island as Virgil but who this new group are.

The natural assumption is that the huge new group is the Commonwealth, which has been teased for some time now and who exists in the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based. However, the clothing featured on the two characters that Michonne encountered looked reminiscent of the clothing worn by a huge group that recently featured in Fear the Walking Dead. Headed by Virginia, (Colby Minifie), the Pioneers chose clothes suited to their namesake.

Currently, AMC is remaining tight-lipped about this new group, although, as Entertainment Weekly states, showrunner Angela Kang has confirmed the group is not the Commonwealth. As to when viewers will find out more about this mystery group remains to be seen and viewers will have to either tune into further episodes in order to find out more or wait for the trio of movies featuring Rick in development by AMC.