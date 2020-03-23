‘Westworld’ Drops A Dragon-Shaped ‘Game Of Thrones’ Easter Egg in Latest Episode

In the latest episode of 'Westworld,' Bernard and Ashley Stubbs pass a room that contains a dragon that looks suspiciously like one featured in 'Game of Thrones.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “The Winter Line”) of HBO‘s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 3 of Westworld has only just started but already in Episode 2, HBO dropped a huge Easter egg for fans of one of their other shows, Game of Thrones.

As USA Today points out, during the episode, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) are moving through the back end of Park 4 as they search for Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton). As they move through the location, a couple of techs are seen as they discuss the problem of how to get a robotic dragon to Costa Rico. “In pieces” is the suggestion as one of the technicians moves in with a circular saw. The dragon growls in response.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 2 was billed as having a cameo appearance by Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss. They were listed as playing Delos technicians and viewers were expecting to have to search hard in the crowd for their feature. However, it turned out that their special scene was further enhanced by the addition of a dragon.

Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan discussed this Easter egg with USA Today.

“We are both fans and friends of Dan [Weiss] and Dave,” Joy explained.

“[Game of Thrones book series author] George R.R. Martin has long joked we should do Westerosworld as some kind of crossover. A cameo with them and their little pet seemed right up our alley.”

In the movies on which HBO’s TV series is based features a theme park called Medievalworld and further glimpses into Park 4 perpetuated the notion that the dragon was likely a part of this particular theme park. As Bernard and Stubbs continued through the corridors of Park 4, various medieval costumes were on display along with items such as candles, armor, and swords. Even a host strumming a version of the Westworld theme music was used in the scene.

The theme didn’t stop there, either. While there were no more references to Game of Thrones, Stubbs did end up using a medieval weapon as he attacked guards trying to get to Bernard, who is falsely accused of causing the destruction to the original Westworld theme park in the Season 2 finale.

As to whether or not this season will revisit the medieval theme or include any other references remain to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.