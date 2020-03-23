Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Curvy Derriere In An Aqua Bikini And Encourages Her Fans To Remain Positive

Melissa referenced the coronavirus in her post.

Melissa Riso’s latest smoking hot bikini photo was accompanied by some uplifting and comforting words.

On Sunday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share her stunning swimsuit snapshot with her 1.2 million followers. Melissa was pictured rocking an aqua string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her top featured classic triangle cups and ties around the neck and back.

Melissa was posing from the side, so she wasn’t showing off any cleavage. Instead, she made the focus on her photo her revealing thong bottoms. The tiny garment had a Brazilian-style scrunch back and thin side straps that created even more curves by elegantly arching up over her shapely hips. The straps were accented with silver embellishments.

Melissa’s bottoms perfectly showcased her pert derriere. She was also showing off her strong, toned thighs and muscular calf muscles.

As for her upper body, Melissa was giving her fans a good look at her defined back muscles and her sculpted arms. She was posing with her back arched and her elbows bent. The statuesque stunner’s bronze skin was glistening as if she’d rubbed it down with oil.

Melissa was turning back to look at the camera over her shoulder. This revealed that she was sporting a sultry smokey eye with an application of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines. Her full lips were a dark nude hue, and bronze contour was accentuating her sculpted cheekbones.

Melissa had her lips slightly parted, and she had an intense expression on her face. She was wearing her sleek dark hair with a side part, and she had it pushed over her right shoulder. Her only visible accessory was a gold bangle bracelet studded with small jewels, which she was wearing on her left wrist.

Melissa was posing in front of a wall of dark green plants. According to her geotag, her photo was taken in Los Angeles.

The caption of Melissa’s post included a few hashtags related to the deadly coronavirus. She encouraged her fans to do their best to maintain a positive outlook, even though the world might seem like a very scary place right now.

A few of Melissa’s Instagram followers suggested that her posts are helping them weather the storm.

“Every time i see any of your posts and pics it makes my heart smile,” read one response to her photo.

“I like your message beautiful keep them coming,” another admirer remarked.

One fan jokingly suggested that Melissa’s beauty will keep her safe from the disease.

“Corona can’t handle that gorgeousness,” the commenter wrote.

Some people are dealing with the stress and anxiety that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing through exercise, and some of Melissa’s posts can help those who are looking for workout ideas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video of a full-body workout that can be performed at home.