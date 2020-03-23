‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Mariah Begins Life Without Tessa

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of March 23 through 27 reveal that Adam digs deep into Victor’s past, and Nick confronts Chelsea over her different behavior when she’s with Adam. Plus, Mariah looks at life without Tessa while Devon and Amanda reach an understanding.

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks into Victor’s (Eric Braeden) past, according to SheKnows Soaps. He senses there was something fishy about his step-father’s death and his childhood friend’s father’s death, so Adam plans to get to the bottom of it. If he’s wrong, Adam realizes he could start a war with his Newman family, but that’s a chance he’s willing to take right now. Before the end of the week, Adam shows his true colors.

When Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about what he’s up to, she defends her fiance. Chelsea blames Nick for not believing that Adam wants peace even though she’s aware that Adam is working on getting the goods on Victor and bringing him down. Nick lets his ex-girlfriend know that she’s a totally different person when she’s with Adam, and it’s not a compliment.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) cautions Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The worried mother wants to ensure her daughter regains her health. In that vein, Nikki suggests that Victoria goes to a spa, but that’s not something she’s interested in doing. Despite Victoria’s refusal, Nikki urges her to make sure her mental and physical wellbeing are truly better before she jumps back into the rat race.

Ultimately, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick argue. They likely clash over Victoria, but it could have something to do with business and the fact that Jill (Jess Walton) leased the Black Horse offices, and now Billy works there.

After two failed apologies, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) prepares to face life without Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Mariah got a job offer in Chicago, but she doesn’t want to take that because of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer. However, even if Tessa never forgives her, Mariah might be able to find a job with the new division of Chancellor Enterprises. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy likely need some help getting everything up and running.

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) find common ground. Ever since she’s arrived in Genoa City, it has been strange for Devon since Amanda looks just like Hilary (Mishael Morgan), but they’re going to learn how to co-exist, and it even looks like they may be working together with the new health clinic.

Finally, Phyllis and Nick continue to tease each other. Of course, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) both realize that something her parents are hooking up again. As part of the game they’re playing, Phyllis shows up at Nick’s office for a business deal between Newman Enterprises and Grand Phoenix. Unfortunately for Nick, Phyllis leaves him wanting more.