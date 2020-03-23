Stella Maxwell Sizzles In A Black Bra & Lights A Piece Of Palo Santo

Stella Maxwell seems to be taking quarantine seriously as she shared a photo of herself clad in a mask a few days ago during her walk outside, but offered a more playful update today as she rocked a black bra. The hottie lied on a woven pink pillow and lit up a piece of Palo Santo with her hands.

The model opted to go shirtless, instead flaunting her chest in a lacy bra with triangular accents on the bottom. Stella also wore a pair of light denim that had a high waistline that rested an inch below her belly button.

The cutie appeared to be relaxed as she glanced over at the camera with her head resting on the pillow. She parted her lips in a flirty manner and held the piece of wood in her left hand and a lighter in her other hand. Behind her were two floor-to-ceiling walls that overlooked a thin patio with black railings. The corner of the room was decorated with a dark pot with a green, leafy plant.

Stella wore her hair in what appeared to be a half ponytail and rocked a colorful makeup application. She sported purple eyeshadow, dark mascara, and pink lipstick. She also added flair to her look with silver hoop earrings and a charm necklace.

The update has been liked over 80,100 times so far and many of the sensation’s fans took the time to send their love in the comments section.

Many people responded to her caption.

“We Love You Angel Stella…. be safe,” expressed an admirer.

“Love you too and please stay at Home,keep healthy….!” exclaimed another follower.

“Wow u burned us with your fire,” joked a third social media user.

One supporter answered a question from another fan who asked what Stella was burning.

“It is a wood that is burned to eliminate negative vibes, it is called Palo santo. I know it sounds a little shamanic, but it has a peculiar smell and you feel different when you smell the palo santo. yasss Stella our queen witch,” they explained.

In addition, the bombshell showed off her figure in lingerie in another Instagram update that she posted on September 25, 2019. That time, the model wore a light pink lacy lingerie set and posed behind sheer curtains with a black tint. Stella stood with her right shoulder facing the camera as she popped one knee and touched the curtains with one hand. She glanced at the camera with a smoldering pout and wore her hair down behind her back.