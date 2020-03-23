AEW News: Huge Matches And Segments Announced For ‘Dynamite’

While the coronavirus pandemic means that fans cannot attend shows, All Elite’s Wrestling‘s Dynamite will still air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday night. Furthermore, the company has announced a huge match for the show.

As documented by the promotion’s official Twitter page, Cody Rhodes will take on Jimmy Havoc on the upcoming episode. While the match seems out of the blue, both performers have a history with each other, having previously wrestled in a non-disqualification match at an independent event that took place in Georgia back in April of 2017, per Cultaholic.

The match will also mark Havoc’s first appearance on AEW’s flagship show in months. The British performer has been a stalwart on Dark in recent months, where he’s feuded with Luther, a veteran wrestler who has gained a notable reputation in Japan’s death match scene.

Rhodes will be the favorite going into Wednesday’s match, but the company has probably booked it to elevate Havoc. While it’s unlikely that Havoc will pick up the victory, a good showing against the executive vice president can put him on the map.

Rhodes was originally scheduled to participate in the company’s first ever Blood and Guts match. He would have joined his cohorts in The Elite to take on Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. However, the match has been put on hold for now as the empty arena isn’t the best atmosphere for such a historic match for the company.

Also on the show, the Best Friends — Chuck Taylor, Trent and Orange Cassidy — will compete against Death Triangle — Pac, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr — in a Parking Lot Brawl. Both teams have been at odds with each other in recent weeks, especially after Cassidy and Pac’s match at Revolution, where the latter defeated the “King of Sloth Style,” much to the dismay of the fans.

Elsewhere, Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack match This should be an interesting fight as both superstars are among the largest and most athletic performers in the company. Wardlow previously pushed Rhodes to the limit in a Cage Match, and Luchasaurus is one of the most popular babyfaces in the company.

Matt Hardy will meet Chris Jericho face-to-face. Hardy made his debut on last week’s show as his “Broken” character, and he’s assured fans that he has creative freedom in AEW. This segment will give fans a sense of just how strange Hardy’s character will be in the company, but it should also be very entertaining.