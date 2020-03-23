‘One Piece’ Chapter 975 Spoilers, Recap: Kinemon’s Stupidity Saves Straw Hat Pirates Alliance’s Entire Plan

Before the release of One Piece Chapter 975, everyone thought that the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s plan to secretly raid Onigashima and free the Land of Wano from Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido was a huge failure. Kurozumi Kanjuro revealed himself as the traitor who was consistently feeding Shogun Orochi every information about their plan. However, it turned out that Kinemon, the leader of the Nine Red Scabbards, somewhat found a way to trick Kanjuro and prevent Shogun Orochi from completely sabotaging their plan.

One Piece Chapter 975 featured the arrival of Kyoshiro in the location where the Nine Red Scabbards and their allies were supposed to meet. The Beast Pirates celebrated after seeing Kyoshiro but their happiness turned into sorrow when the yakuza boss announced that he would be joining forces with the Straw Hat Pirates alliance. Kyoshiro finally revealed that he is Denjiro of the Nine Red Scabbards and praised Kinemon for tricking Kanjuro and Shogun Orochi.

Before Lord Shimotsuki Yasuie died, he disseminated a secret message to the people loyal to the Lord Kozuki Oden. Normally, most people would think that Lord Yasuie’s riddle image that featured two lines over the stomach of the Habu Pit Viper means that they would be changing their meeting place from Habu Port to Tokage Port. However, as Denjiro revealed, the main reason why Lord Yasuie actually put two lines was to take the middle out of the word Habuminato which would turn to “Ha-to” or “Wharf.”

Denjiro believes that Kinemon purposely misread the answer to Lord Yasuie’s riddle as Tokage Port in front of his comrades so the traitor would be giving wrong information to Shogun Orochi. However, based on his facial reaction in the final scenes of One Piece Chapter 975, it seems like Kinemon really thought that their meeting place would be at Tokage Port. Kinemon’s stupidity may have almost destroyed the Flower Capital in the past but this time, it saved the entire plan of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to free the Land of Wano from being sabotaged.

Because of Kinemon’s misinterpretation of Lord Yasuie’s message, all of the 4,200 soldiers that he gathered are all alive, while the only ships that the Beast Pirates destroyed are the ones that they no longer needed. Aside from the 4,200 soldiers, the Straw Hat Pirates, and the Hearts Pirates, Denjiro also brought 1,200 allies with him, while Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid decided to temporarily set aside his rivalry with Monkey D. Luffy and Trafalgar D. Water Law to help them defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.