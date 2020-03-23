Joe Biden Set To Begin Broadcasting Regular Coronavirus Pandemic Briefings

Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed on Sunday that he is set to begin broadcasting regular briefings on the raging coronavirus pandemic. Per The Hill, during a call with donors, Biden — who is all but certain to win the Democratic presidential nomination — explained that he plans on taking a proactive approach to offer a contrast to President Donald Trump’s White House conferences.

“I would just love to see you more. Like, how do we get more of you and less of [President Trump] on our airwaves?” a donor asked Biden. The Democrat responded that his team is taking care of logistics and setting up a “new high-speed line” in his Delaware home. One of the former vice president’s rooms will serve as a de facto television studio.

With millions of Americans staying indoors and practicing social distancing, Biden will address his supporters for the first time on Monday at 11:30 a.m. EDT. “I’m going to speak to these issues,” he said during the call. As The Hill notes, the former vice president has not spoken on camera since last Tuesday.

Biden’s absence during what is a major global and national crisis prompted both concern and bewilderment, with critics suggesting that the former vice president is ceding ground to Trump. Earlier this week, Biden’s absence sparked a viral social media hashtag, “#WhereIsJoe,” demonstrating that concerns exist.

Trump’s team took note of Biden’s absence as well, pointing out that the leading Democratic contender has largely avoided the media, letting surrogates and campaign officials handle the messaging.

Apparently Joe Biden wasn't up for appearing on camera today, so his campaign had to get an advisor to do it for him.#WhereIsJoeBiden #WhereIsJoe #WhereIsBiden pic.twitter.com/fNRYZ9mbEY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 21, 2020

On Friday, during a press call, Biden seemed to acknowledge that he is struggling with getting his message out, and said that he is “desperately” looking for ways to do so. “I want to be in daily or at least significant contact with the American people and communicate what I would be doing and what I think we should be doing,” he said.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo successfully filled the leadership vacuum, holding daily press conferences, and asserting himself as a leader. His handling of the coronavirus pandemic also sparked a similar social media campaign, with the hashtag “#PresidentCuomo” trending on Saturday.

Trump has not refrained from attacking Biden. During one of his daily press briefings this week, the president argued that his decision to close the borders and restrict travel early on helped in the fight against coronavirus, while mocking Biden. “I was called xenophobic by Sleepy Joe Biden. I was called a racist by Democrats,” he said.