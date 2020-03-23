Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Sexy Swimsuit

Tammy Hembrow has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on her quarantine life with a steady stream of new photos and videos. And today, the blond beauty shared a sizzling new clip as she rocked a sexy swimsuit that left her chest on show.

The hottie’s one-piece had halter-style straps with two pieces of fabric that crossed beneath her neck. The pastel tie-dye fabric hugged the middle of her chest and left some of her sideboob and cleavage showing. The revealing cut of the swimsuit also left her midriff bare as the model flaunted her toned abs.

The sensation wore her hair in two braided pigtails with her loose bangs framing the left side of her face. Plus, she sported a heavy makeup application that included dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and light pink lipstick.

The video began with Tammy lying close to the ground as she placed her right hand on her forehead. The model gave alluring looks with a pout on her face before propping herself up with her arms. She then sat up with her legs together and played with her locks with her left hand.

The cutie then placed both hands on the ground for a moment before turning to face her right shoulder towards the camera. Her butterfly tattoo on her right forearm and her palm tree tattoo on her inner upper arm were easy to spot in the share.

The clip was shot on a sunny day with clear skies, and Tammy appeared to be enjoying the nice weather. Behind her was a tan stone wall and a white house with a courtyard filled with palm trees and green shrubbery.

So far, the update has been watched over 563,000 times and her admirers have left lots of nice compliments in the comments section.

“Her body is insane what even!” exclaimed a supporter.

“You always look amazing Tammy stay safe babe,” expressed a second fan.

“This is too much for my@pale quarantined uK soul right now,” joked a third social media user.

“I nominate u for Quarantine Queen,” declared a follower.

In addition, the social media star posted another swimsuit pic two days ago. That time, Tammy opted for a light neon green thong bikini and posed on her stomach on tan stairs. Behind her was a building with floor-to-ceiling windows. She flaunted her round booty and wore her hair in a low ponytail. The hottie also rocked shimmery blush, dark lashes, and pink lipstick. She was drenched in a golden glow and her skin looked flawless.