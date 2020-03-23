Cosplay Model Liz Katz Wears A Plague Mask And Black Mini-Dress For Costume Inspired By The Coronavirus

Liz covered kept her face covered up with a black beaked mask.

Cosplay model Liz Katz tried to give a global pandemic a stylish spin in her latest social media upload, and her fans loved it.

On Sunday, the popular gamer and self-described “Professional Eccentric” took to Instagram to show off a somewhat morbid costume. The blond bombshell was pictured wearing a black ribbed mini dress that clung to her voluptuous curves. It had a square neckline and a row of shiny buttons down the front. The dress’ bottom hem was up pretty high on Liz’s shapely thighs.

Liz was wearing a long-sleeved black shrug over the dress, and it was also the color of mourning. Her hands were covered up with a pair of black leather gloves.

Liz’s stylish footwear was a pair of thigh-high black boots with chunky stacked heels. She completed her dark ensemble with a black plague mask. Her creepy headgear featured a large beak that was slightly hooked at the end. The mask was covered with rivets, and it had two round, black lenses over the eyes.

Liz had her hair pulled back in high ponytail. The mask’s thick strap circled the back of her head right underneath it.

Liz was posing outside on a wooden deck. The sky was gray and it was raining outside, which added to her photo set’s grim aesthetic. In one snapshot, Liz was pictured standing up and looking down at the camera on the ground. She also posed with a hand on her hip as she turned her head to the side with her mask’s beak tilted down. Two of her pictures were the same photo of Liz crouching down on the ground with her left arm resting on her left knee. She was looking up at the dark sky.

In the caption of her post, Liz joked that she was rocking a look from a fashion collection inspired by COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctor Katz,” read one response to Liz’s photos.

“Love it tho. Safety first,” another fan wrote.

“This cosplay perfectly fits what’s going on in today’s world!” a third admirer remarked.

“The one and only plague doctor we need,” a fourth Instagrammer commented.

Liz also dropped some plague mask knowledge on her followers.

“And yes the nose was filled with scented flours and oils but not so they could work through the smell,” she wrote. “They believed at the time the virus spread through the putrid smell. It was to prevent getting it.”

Before she decided to rock a costume inspired by the deadly coronavirus, Liz shared a video inspired by the death of a famous musician. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cosplayer can be seen dancing to a Kenny Rogers song in her most recent Instagram video.