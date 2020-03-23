WWE News: Hall Of Famer Believes Rob Gronkowski Can Be As Successful As Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed Rob Gronkowski‘s recent debut on Friday Night SmackDown, and he had high praise for the three-time NFL champion.

Gronkowski will host this year’s WrestleMania, but he also has plans to become a pro wrestler in his own right. According to Henry, the former NFL star has the potential to be as good as Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle, both of whom became huge success stories in WWE after making the jump from another sport.

While speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, by the way of SEScopps, Henry focused on the former footballer’s charisma, which he believes will serve him well in the realm of sports entertainment.

“Rob Gronkowski has a lot of personality. He is a walking, living party happening 24 hours a day. I love the guy, I think that he’s gonna make a really good wrestler. Once you’ve got some seasoning and some in-ring experience.”

During the conversation, Henry also admitted that he doesn’t know much about Gronkowski’s combat sports background, but he’s just thrilled to see an addition to the WWE wrestler who stands out as a potentially great performer.

“It’s just cool to see somebody with the potential to be great. You know he’s gonna have to learn some of the fighting arts. I don’t know if Gronk can box. We don’t know if he can shoot wrestle. We don’t know if he could kickbox, there’s a lot about Gronkowski that we don’t know.”

It remains to be seen if Gronkowski will live up to Henry’s expectations, but he has already been involved in mixing it up with WWE superstars. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, he was involved in a confrontational segment with Baron Corbin, who is also a former NFL star.

While Corbin is focused on a feud with Elias right now, it’s entirely possible that Gronkowski will play a bigger part in the rivalry in the lead up to WrestleMania. The Friday Night SmackDown segment saw him shove Corbin, which won’t sit well with the 2019 King of the Ring winner.

Gronkowski has also been involved at WrestleMania in the past, as he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale match at the 2017 pay-per-view. Rawley has also been used to introduce the footballer to the WWE Universe in recent weeks, which explains his recent move to the blue brand.