Angela Simmons Takes On A TikTok Dance Challenge In A Pair Of Tiny White Shorts

Angela did the 'Hit Every Beat' challenge with a friend.

Angela Simmons rocked a pair of extremely tiny shorts while attempting to nail a viral TikTok challenge.

On Sunday night, the 32-year-old entrepreneur and TV personality took to Instagram to show off a few of her dance moves. For her performance, she wore a pair of stretchy athletic shorts with an elastic waistband. The white bottoms were as short as a pair of boy brief underwear, and they were clinging to Angela’s curves.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star paired her revealing bottoms with a short, cream-colored T-shirt that hit her right above her shorts’ waistband. She was wearing her thick curly hair down and pushed over her left shoulder.

Angela was shown standing with her legs spread apart and her knees slightly bent. She began dancing as the 1990 MC Hammer hit “U Can’t Touch This” played. Angela stepped back and forth and waved her hands around in small circles near her hips. She then appeared to make an effort to perform the knocky knees move from The Charleston. She also moved her arms around with her hands flat and stiff, robot-style.

Angela’s friend, Kathleen Ella, was standing in the background with a glass of red wine in one hand. She shook her head, smiled, and sipped on her drink while Angela danced. However, she sat her drink down and joined Angela near the end of the video when the actual challenge began. Both women performed the choreography from the ’90s dance craze, the Macarena, together. However, they did it rapidly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this particular viral dance craze is called the “Hit Every Beat” challenge. Angela gave the camera a big smile when she mastered it.

The animal lover’s fluffy white poodle made a cameo in the video, but the canine completely ignored Angela and Kathleen’s performance as she casually strolled past the two women.

Angela’s followers were more impressed by her energetic performance than her pet pooch; they rewarded her dance video with over 38,000 likes over the span of an hour. She had the comments turned off on the post, but she had a few things to say about herself in its caption. Angela described her body as “thick,” and she seemed to suggest that she’s not much of a dancer.

Angela was barefoot in her dance video, but she was rocking eye-catching footwear with a different pair of tiny shorts in a post that she shared a few hours earlier. The style-savvy social media influencer was shown modeling one pink thigh-high boot and one black thigh-high boot in a Boomerang video that she uploaded to her Instagram page.