Ellen DeGeneres Slammed By Former Staff, Accused Of Mistreating Servers

Former staff members of Ellen DeGeneres are making shocking allegations against her.

Some of comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ former employees are coming out to make shocking allegations against her, accusing her of mistreating restaurant servers and staff members. As The Daily Mail reported, the drama started when comedian Kevin T. Porter tried to start a positive thread on Twitter about DeGeneres but things did not go as he likely intended.

Porter, although perhaps well intentioned, managed to bring a storm of wrath against DeGeneres. He had hoped to raise money for the Los Angeles, California Food Bank in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He asked his followers to message him with “the most insane stories [they’ve] heard’ about DeGeneres.” While he had likely expected stories of her generosity and helping others, that was not what happened.

“Right now we all need a little kindness. You know, like Ellen DeGeneres always talks about! She’s also notoriously one of the meanest people alive. ‘[And] I’ll match every [story] w/ $2 to @LAFoodBank,” he tweeted. His remark about DeGeneres being mean was seemingly made in sarcasm.

One shocking topic of conversation that came up was that of Karen Kilgariff, who was the head writer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show for five years. Kilgariff she was reportedly fired for refusing to cross the picket line during a writers strike, some Twitter users alleged.

One woman accused DeGeneres of mistreating her when she served her at a restaurant.

“I worked @RealFoodDaily and served her and Porsha at brunch. She wrote a letter to the owner & complained about my chipped nail polish (not that it was on her plate but just that it was on my hand). I had worked till closing the night before & this was next morn, almost got me fired,” she tweeted.

Even television writer Benjamin Siemon chimed in with a story he had heard about the 62-year-old comedian.

“She has a ‘sensitive nose’ so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower,” he wrote.

Porter’s original post has gotten a lot of traction online, accumulating more than 5,000 retweets and 1,000 replies filled with various stories about DeGeneres. It is not clear how many of these allegations that people are making, if any, are true. DeGeneres has yet to publicly respond to the accusations against her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, DeGeneres has currently suspended filming of her show in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.