NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Shares His Insight Of Cavaliers And Plans In 2020 Free Agency

All-Star center Andre Drummond was one of the NBA players who were surprisingly moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Despite showing commitment and loyalty to the NBA team that selected him as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Drummond was still traded by the Detroit Pistons to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight, and a future second-round pick. When he heard about the news, Drummond admitted that he was disappointed by the Pistons’ decision to send him to the Cavaliers.

However, as he stays longer in Cleveland, Drummond is starting to feel that being a Cavalier isn’t bad at all. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Drummond answered several questions, including his insight of the Cavaliers and his plans in the 2020 NBA free agency. Though the Cavaliers aren’t expected to contend for the 2020 NBA championship title or even compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Drummond said that his experience in Cleveland has been “great.”

“I was fine, just a new chapter of my life I have to get adjusted,” Drummond said. “New experience for me. I’d never been traded before, but the transition has been great.”

When he first arrived in Cleveland, Drummond doesn’t look thrilled about being part of the organization. However, everything changed when the Cavaliers fired John Beilein and replaced him with JB Bickerstaff as their new head coach.

“Our team is really good,” Drummond said. “We are starting to get healthy. Outstanding coaching staff. (John) Beilein was a great coach, JB (Bickerstaff) is a hell of a coach, his basketball mind is incredible.”

However, as of now, Drummond doesn’t look ready to commit long-term with the Cavaliers. When asked if he would consider playing for the Cavaliers beyond the 2019-20 NBA season, Drummond decided not to give a specific answer.

“Right now my focus is staying healthy, that’s a long ways away,” Drummond said. “I love being in Cleveland, and I’ll come up with a decision when time is right.”

Though he’s under contract until the 2020-21 NBA season, Drummond’s current deal has a player option that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Drummond may be starting to become comfortable in Cleveland, but he’s clearly an odd fit with the path that they are currently taking. At this point in his NBA career, Drummond would definitely love to play for an NBA team that has a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship title than being part of the rebuilding process once again.

However, though he’s expected to receive plenty of interest on the free agency market, it remains a big question mark if there will be NBA teams who will be willing to offer Drummond a max contract in the 2020 NBA offseason.