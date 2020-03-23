Donald Trump Appears To Mock Mitt Romney After His Possible Exposure To Coronavirus: ‘Gee, That’s Too Bad’

Donald Trump appeared to mock Mitt Romney after the Utah senator announced he was going into self-quarantine after potential exposure to coronavirus, saying on a conference call with reporters that it was “too bad” that he head to head into isolation.

Romney announced late on Sunday that he was forced to go into self-quarantine after being in close proximity to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, the first member of the U.S. Senate to test positive for COVID-19. As The Independent reported, Trump was told during Sunday’s press briefing that Romney was one of several politicians moving into isolation after possible exposure to Paul.

“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump responded. “Gee, that’s too bad.”

A reporter asked Trump if he detected sarcasm, to which Trump replied, “No, no, none whatsoever.”

Romney had announced not long before that he was following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to go into self-quarantine due to his being in close proximity to Paul before the Kentucky senator had tested positive. Romney said that he and several others had lunch with Paul on Friday, and other members of the senate were in close proximity as they worked on details of an economic relief package for Americans impacted by the spread of the virus.

“Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor,” read Romney’s statement, which was posted to the senator’s Facebook page. “He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.”

Trump has had bad blood with Romney dating back to his 2016 presidential campaign, when Romney spoke out against him. Earlier this year, Romney was the only member of Trump’s party to vote to convict Trump at the conclusion of his impeachment trial, making Trump the only impeached president not to have the full support of his own party.

Trump launched a number of attacks against Romney after the vote, even calling him a “lowlife” at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month. Many of Trump’s allies had also followed suit in launching attacks against Romney, including Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, who also made a speech at CPAC in which he encouraged the people in attendance to boo at mentions of the former Republican Party presidential nominee.