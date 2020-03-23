Draya Michele Stuns In A See-Through Mesh Bra

Draya Michele posted a stunning new lingerie pic on her Instagram page today, the likes of which she hadn’t shared since March 10. The former Basketball Wives star was photographed from a high vantage point as she showed off her chest in a see-through mesh bra.

The hottie sat on black stairs and glanced up at the camera with her signature pout on her face. Her light-colored lingerie popped against her skin and backdrop, and it was hard to miss her incredible cleavage and toned abs.

Draya’s bra was a light periwinkle color with lace floral accents along her cleavage and featured mesh on the cups. Plus, the edges of the bra had scalloped edging that added a feminine vibe to the look. It was hard to ignore that the see-through nature of the bra left her nipples peeking through. In addition, the cutie wore a matching pair of bottoms that were mostly comprised of mesh. It had lacy pieces along the side of her hips and a small bow in the middle.

The model wore her hair down in a vintage-inspired side part with wavy locks that were brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her glamorous makeup application included peach eyeshadow, dark lashes, blush, and dark lipstick. Plus, she added to the coy vibes with her long French manicure and accessorized with two bracelets and earrings. However, she opted to go without a necklace and the focus was left on her cleavage.

The stunner was illuminated by natural lighting that streamed into the stairwell from above, and her body glowed in the sunlight.

The eye-catching share has garnered lots of attention so far, and has received over 117,100 likes and x comments.

“D*mn this quarantine got me tripping….smh I thought I was str8 for a min, sis,” gushed an admirer.

“Even in quanrantine, still giving us content,” wrote a thankful social media user.

Others responded to her playful caption.

“D*mn come break in right now,” joked a third social media user.

“@drayamichele you play too much,” declared another supporter.

The sensation also showed off her chest in another risqué update on March 8, that time rocking a black cut-out bikini top. Her ensemble had an off-the-shoulder cut and her underboob was on full show. She rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms and posed against a white brick wall. Draya sported a pair of reflective sunglasses that revealed that she was gazing at a pool with palm trees. Her right inner arm tattoo peed through in the shot.