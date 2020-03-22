Abby Rao Sizzles In Light Blue Bikini

Abby Rao encouraged her Instagram followers to stay home yesterday with a flirty bikini pic, and took to her page today with a new swimsuit snap. The blond hottie rocked a light blue ensemble and shared two images in the series.

In the first photo, Abby stood with her left leg propped out and her hands by her sides. She held a can of what appeared to be a Red Bull energy drink in her right hand and gazed directly at the camera with a coy pout on her face.

The model’s bikini top had a straight neckline and a tight fit that left hints of her nipples showing. It had thin straps and criss-cross accents on her sides. Plus, Abby’s bottoms were matching with a low waistline and thick side straps.

The cutie wore her hair down in an off-center part and her glowing locks fell around her right shoulder. Her makeup application was minimal as Abby showed off her natural beauty, and the most prominent aspects were her blush and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a rectangular charm necklace and didn’t wear any other pieces of jewelry.

The sensation stood outside by a patio and a well-manicured lawn. She was drenched in sunlight and her skin looked flawless. Behind her was a white building and tall green trees. Plus, a brown dog walked along the floor-to-ceiling windows.

In the second photo, Abby was photographed striking a similar pose, except she was photographed from a lower vantage point. The bombshell glanced down at the camera with her eyes partially closed and showed off her toned abs.

The post was geotagged in Beverly Hills, California, where Abby appears to be hunkering down for the quarantine.

The share has been liked over 85,600 times so far and the bombshell’s fans have left plenty of nice messages in the comments section.

“Natural vibes are the best,” declared a follower.

Others responded to the caption.

“No baby you’re so hot,” insisted a second supporter.

“You’re outside that’s why,” raved a third admirer.

“Jealousss, still cold af in Canada,” commented a social media user.

In addition, Abby posted another flirty photo set on March 6, that time sporting a crop top and bikini bottoms at the beach. Her top has a high neckline, long sleeves, and a hem that she tied by her chest. The blonde went braless and rocked a pair of white bikini bottoms. She completed her look with a floppy straw hat and accessorized with a glittering necklace, earrings, and rings. The model stood on a deserted beach in the snaps.