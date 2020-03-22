‘One Piece’ Chapter 975 Spoilers: Alliance Between Beast Pirates And Big Mom Pirates Becomes Official

The latest chapter of One Piece mainly focused on the reunion of all the Nine Scabbards in the Land of Wano. On the day of the Raid at Onigashima, Kyoshiro revealed himself as Denjiro and joined forces with Kinemon, Raizo, Kawamatsu, Ashura Doji, Kiku, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi. However, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance aren’t the only ones who grew in numbers, but also their enemies.

When she lost her memory after being separated from her crew, most people thought that the Straw Hat Pirates alliance could trick Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin to fight for their side when they faced the combined forces of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi in the Land of Wano. Unfortunately, when she returned to her normal self and got her memory back, Emperor Big Mom proceeded with her goal of having her revenge against Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates.

When she reunited with Emperor Kaido in the Land of Wano, Emperor Big Mom immediately attacked him and intended to take his head. However, after engaging in an intense battle, Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom decided to temporarily stop killing each other and started working together to achieve their common goal. Like Emperor Big Mom, Emperor Kaido also had a strong hatred of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates since they were the ones behind the imprisonment of his close ally, former Warlord Donquixote Doflamingo, and the destruction of his SMILE factories.

Happy birthday to brother of Luffy & Ace and "No. 2" himself, Sabo! ????‍☠️???????? pic.twitter.com/PSgm1Cb4BC — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 20, 2020

In One Piece Chapter 975, one of the Beast Pirates revealed that on the same day of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance’s planned raid at Onigashima, the alliance between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates would be celebrated and become official. Upon hearing the news, Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law were stunned.

The Straw Hat Pirates alliance may have gained more allies, but there’s no guarantee that they could win the fight against two of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Aside from having the advantage in numbers, the newly-formed alliance between the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates also hold the upper hand in terms of battle power. Luffy may have gone stronger after undergoing intense training with Hyogoro of the Flower, but he still not on the same level as Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. In order to have a realistic chance of obtaining victory, Luffy would at least need to learn Awakening.