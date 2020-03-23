Burger King To Offer Free Kids Meals In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Beginning on Monday, March 23 Burger King's kids meals will be free through take out or drive-thru.

Burger King is taking drastic measures to keep as many of their restaurants open as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, including offering free kids meals. Beginning on Monday, March 23, free kids meals can be picked up from the popular burger chain either by take out or drive-thru. This option will not be available via delivery, according to Today.

Restaurants throughout the nation, including fast food chains like Burger King, have closed their dining rooms in an effort to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of the coronavirus through person to person contact. While takeout is still an option, businesses are certainly taking a hit and many employees are out of work.

The new free kids meals offer from Burger King may be an incentive that will draw more customers, which could in turn allow more employees to keep their jobs during this time.

“Burger King is committed to keeping restaurants open to service the American public in this time of need, whether that be through drive-thru, delivery, or takeout as needed,” the fast food joint said in a press release.

They went on to say that by offering free kids meals, they hope to take away some of the burden placed upon grocery stores, many of which are struggling to keep shelves stocked.

“Burger King has over 65 years of experience serving affordable, convenient, and delicious food that is a critical part of the routine of millions of Americans every day. We can help take the pressure off of overwhelmed grocery stores and families by offering dependable, clean, and contact-less service… The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority.”

This offer will go through April 6 and can be redeemed by a guest once daily. In an effort to further encourage social distancing, the restaurant is also offering discounts for delivery. If a customer spends more than $10, they will not have a delivery fee.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, there have been many stories of good samaritans doing their part to help others through these difficult times, including those in the food service business who are particularly struggling. Some have shown their support in the form of heavy tipping. As The Inquisitr previously reported, one anonymous customer made headlines recently by tipping $2,500 on a $29.95 bill at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus, Ohio. The tip was divided between all the employees who would seen be out of a job.