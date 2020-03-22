Aubrey O’Day Tugs Sheer Fabric Over Chest In Sexy New Instagram Pic

Aubrey O’Day has been celebrating the new Danity Kane song, “New Kings,” reaching number one in the electronic charts on iTunes and followed it up today with a sexy new snap on her Instagram page. The singer posed sitting down and tugged a sheer piece of white fabric over her chest and referred to the single in the geotag.

The hottie glanced at the camera with her chin tilted up and parted her lips in a sultry manner. She grabbed the fabric with her right hand and placed her left hand on her upper thigh. Aubrey parted her legs for the photo and exuded alluring vibes.

The fabric that Aubrey used as a bandeau-style top left a hint of her nipples and underboob showing. In addition, she wore a pair of nude high-waisted brief-style bottoms. The stunner completed her look with a pair of thigh-high white boots and accessorized with a charm necklace, a watch, and a bracelet.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious curls that she brushed in front of her shoulders. Her striking makeup application included dark purple eyeshadow on her lids, silver eyeshadow below her brows, and light lipstick that she accentuated with dark liner.

The backdrop was a blank wall with two large tropical leaves.

The photo has received over 690 likes in the first 15 minutes since going live. Plus, Aubrey’s followers took to the comments section with a variety of messages.

“And this is why you are that B*TCH,” raved a supporter, punctuating their message with a fire emoji.

“Yes queen!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“I want to be Quarantined with @aubreyoday,” declared a fan.

However, not all of the comments were compliments, with some people making remarks about her face and speculating about potential plastic surgery.

“Stoppp with the plastic surgery I use to think you were absolutely beautiful… your nostrils are so uneven ugh stop ruining your face! you look like lil kim.. You don’t need to change, you were beautiful just the way you were!” wrote a fourth social media user.

The sensation shared another update on February 14 and flaunted her figure, that time in a very revealing pink teddy. The ensemble was mostly made up of straps and lace, making for an eye-catching snap that was all about her curvy figure. Aubrey posed in a pink room decorated with a large merry-go-round horse sculpture. The floor was decorated with lots of pink flowers and the singer parted her lips and exuded coy vibes.