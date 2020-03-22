Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Spending Their Quarantine In Canada ‘Like A Honeymoon’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are using their new time together as a way to further celebrate their marriage.

Like most of the nation, the couple is preventing exposure to coronavirus by staying home as much as possible. They recently traveled to Canada and have been on a self-quarantine ever since, per Hollywood Life. The two have since been utilizing their time enjoying each other’s company in their home together. The couple has also provided several updates on their social media pages. A source close to the couple reportedly dished that the isolation has been just what they have needed over the past week.

“Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies,” the insider shared. “They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time any way they can.”

The source also shared with the outlet that the couple hasn’t “pulled their hair out” just yet. Like many people, they have been at home for several days, but have continued to have as much fun as possible. They are also reportedly enjoying the fact that they have options when it comes to entertaining their fans. The couple is, however, being mindful of the time they spend with their fans online.

Bieber and Baldwin reportedly left for Canada when President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closing of the U.S.-Canada border to all non-essential travel. The ban was set to further protect people from spreading the coronavirus while traveling. For Bieber, it was reportedly important for the “Yummy” singer to be in his home country as the pandemic continues to affect the lives of many.

“Justin feels blessed for several reasons right now, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to make it to Canada before the border closed because that’s his home and where he feels safest with Hailey during this pandemic,” the source continued to say.

Since deciding to self-isolate, Bieber and Baldwin have been sharing some of their indoor adventures on social media. The couple has been posting TikTok videos often, and Bieber is reportedly working on other projects off-camera. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Bieber was preparing for his Changes tour. The tour was slated to begin in May, months after he dropped the Changes album back in February. Like several musicians before him, Bieber was reportedly considering pushing back his tour dates.