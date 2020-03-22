Lindsey Pelas Works Out In A Revealing Sports Bra

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Sunday, March 22 to show her 9.1 million followers her latest workout routine. In the outdoor fitness video, the blond bombshell wore a matching, skintight ensemble.

The Louisiana native wore a black-and-maroon sports bra that barely contained her bust. In fact, if she hadn’t held the straps with her hands, her chest would have spilled out. The majority of the bra was black, with the band boasting the reddish color.

Her yoga pants were similar, only they were a dark heather gray. One leg sported the maroon hue.

She paired the look with white sneakers.

Sam Smith’s cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” blasted in the background.

Her blond locks were tied up in a bun. Her dark roots shone through the platinum, giving her tresses an ombre look.

In the first clip, Lindsey wore black, circular sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the bright blue skies. She did a number of high-knee workouts, jumping in place while her knees reached as close as they could to the sky.

In the second video, the model worked out her legs yet again, doing squats, which also emphasized her derriere. As she did the exercise from the side, she also showed off her toned and tanned arms, not to mention her taut midriff.

In the third piece of footage, Lindsey had her back to the camera, which showcased her curves. She squatted and then jumped up, repeating the rep multiple times. In this exercise, she had weights wrapped around her ankles as she jumped up and down.

The fourth clip featured the model lying down on a green mat, lifting her butt in the air as she held a barbell to her thighs. In the caption of the video, she wrote exactly what she did in this routine.

“90 reps holding 3 seconds at the top. It burns even with 12 pounds,” she noted.

She then turned around on the mat, kneeling on all fours as she moved one leg in and out.

“90 of these b*tches with ankle weights and dumbbell on each side,” she captioned the video.

She continued her workout with even more reps, ultimately concluding it with an ab sequence from her trainer.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lindsey often shares her workout routine on her Instagram story.

She revealed that she does Pilates, yoga, spin, hiking, and weights. She also trains with her instructor, concentrating mainly on her abs and her booty.