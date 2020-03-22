Nina Dobrev Sizzles In A Black-And-White Bathing Suit In Stunning Throwback Snaps

Nina's photos were from her trip to South Africa.

Nina Dobrev showed off one of the stylish swimsuits that she rocked during her lengthy trip to South Africa last month. On Friday, the 31-year-old brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a few gorgeous photos that were snapped during her stay at the Singita Lebombo Lodge.

Nina’s post included a set of six snapshots. In the first three photos, she was wearing a black-and-white zebra print mini dress. The garment had a breezy, relaxed fit. In her remaining photos, The Vampire Diaries star was sporting a one-piece bathing suit. It featured a large shepherd’s check pattern of black and white squares, along with broken checks.

Nina’s eye-catching swimsuit was a classic style with a low scoop neck and low-cut leg openings. Over the garment, she wore a billowy white collared shirt with long, roomy sleeves. Nina was also sporting a straw Panama hat with a black band. She completed her stylish safari look with a pair of aviator sunglasses that had dark lenses and wire frames.

In Nina’s first photo, she was lounging on a bed in front of a bamboo wall. In her second snapshot, she was pictured perching on the railing of the balcony outside her lodgings. She had a stunning view of a winding river and a lush green landscape.

Nina was also pictured lounging on an outdoor bed. She was wearing her swimsuit, and the furniture’s gray padding was soaking wet as if she’d just taken a dip. Her photo set didn’t include any photos of the actress getting wet. However, she was shown standing on a corner of the long pool, which appeared to be rather high off the ground. There was no railing to protect her from falling into the thick brush below if she slipped.

In her final photo, Nina was sipping on a drink as she stood on the shaded wooden deck beside the pool.

In the caption of her post, the star called Singita her “home away from home,” and she wrote that she would rather be quarantined there than her real home.

So far, Nina’s throwback vacation photos have helped her score over 490,000 likes. A few of her Instagram followers responded to her post by sharing their own remarks about how much they dislike staying home in an effort to prevent the deadly coronavirus from further spreading.

“Seeing this makes me even more sad not being able to go outside,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“U have at least a house, I’m stuck at my apartment,” another Instagrammer wrote.

However, most remarks included flattering adjectives to describe Nina, like “gorgeous” and “stunning.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nina’s fans were also extremely impressed by her incredible photos that were taken during a hike on Lion’s Head mountain in in Capetown, South Africa.