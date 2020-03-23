Madonna Posts Bizarre Video From Her Bathtub Telling Fans What Is ‘Wonderful’ About Coronavirus

Madonna is sharing her feelings on the coronavirus, posting what was described as a “bizarre” video where she mused about the spread of the virus while sitting in her bathtub nude and surrounded by rose petals.

The singer said that the novel coronavirus spreading across the United States is “the great equalizer,” noting that it does not discriminate based on a person’s income level. As the New York Post noted, the singer wore nothing but jewelry and was surrounded by tea lights for the strange video, with rose petals floating on top of the murky white water.

The 61-year-old appeared to take a sultry tone as she shared her thoughts on the spread of the virus, the report noted.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she shared.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

The video was met with some confusion by fans, who didn’t know what to make of her seemingly inappropriate tone or her unusually smooth face.

“Who’s face are you wearing?” one person wrote in the comment section.

“Madonna I love you but girl..” another wrote.

Others seemed to disagree entirely with the message that Madonna was trying to convey in the video. While she seemed to hint that the virus was affecting the rich and poor just the same, many have noticed a disparity in treatment for the well-connected compared to average Americans.

As The Inquisitr noted, that topic even reached President Donald Trump this week, who was asked what he thought about reports that the more well-connected people were having a much easier time getting tested. This came after several NBA players tested positive despite not showing any symptoms, which irked many who noted that some people facing severe health effects were still struggling to get tested.

Madonna’s point that the coronavirus does not discriminate by age also seemed off the mark. While the virus infects people of all ages, people over 60 have been struck harder than younger populations, with the highest death rate among infected people over 80.