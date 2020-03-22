Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In An Aqua Floral-Print Bikini

Hannah was frolicking on a beach in her throwback video.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer has seemingly decided that now is not the best time to go to the beach to film new tantalizing videos for her fans to enjoy. However, she still had footage from at least one of her steamy seaside shoots to share with her admirers.

On Sunday, Hannah took to Instagram to share her weekly promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her 1.4 million followers. The voluptuous beach bunny had poured her curves into an aqua bikini for a trip to the beach. The bathing suit featured a fun white and red floral print pattern.

Hannah’s top was a bandeau style with a knotted detail in the center of the bust. The thick tie altered the garment’s low neckline, making it follow the curves of the model’s ample cleavage. The top also had thin spaghetti straps that tied on the tops of her shoulders.

Hannah’s matching bottoms had long string ties on the sides, and she was wearing them pulled up high so that they rested right above her hip bones. The tiny triangle of material that made up the front of her bikini was sitting down low on her slender torso. The bottoms also had a revealing thong back that showed off the model’s pert posterior.

Hannah accessorized her flirty bikini with her signature gold name necklace and a pair of sparkly cherry drop earrings. She was wearing her hair styled in soft, full waves.

For her beauty look, Hannah kept things soft and natural like she usually does. She was wearing shimmery champagne eye shadow, a light coat of mascara, and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her full lips were a soft matte pink.

Hannah was shown flaunting her exposed backside, tugging on her bikini top, and blowing the camera kiss. Some of her shots were filmed in front of a craggy rock wall, while others had a backdrop of cerulean waves.

In the caption of her post, Hannah wrote that she’s “missing the beach.”

Over the span of half an hour, Hannah’s fans let her know just how much they love her beach videos by liking her post over 21,000 times.

“Wow smoking hot and so beautiful as always,” read one response to her post.

“Once again, I’m blown away by you!” another fan wrote.

“Thank you so much for that I’ve been stuck in here quarantining and this made me so happy,” a third admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah was accompanied by a friend in the Bang Energy promo video that she shared last weekend. She and fellow model Amanda Trivizas were shown holding hands as they took a stroll on the beach.