WWE News: Former Champion Says He’d Have Stayed With Company If Triple H Was In Charge

Chris Jericho sat down with Matt Hardy on the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, and both former WWE superstars discussed a variety of topics. Of course, one of the conversations between the veteran performers focused on Hardy’s recent decision to leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling, which wasn’t easy, according to “The Broken One.”

The company wanted Hardy to stay, and he was even offered the chance to move to NXT and lead a faction. While the black and gold brand appealed to the veteran superstar, the allure of AEW and the creative input that wrestlers are afforded in regards to their characters and storylines was too strong for him to turn down.

However, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Hardy told Jericho that if Triple H was in charge of WWE instead of Vince McMahon, he’d probably still be with the company that he just departed from. According to Hardy, “The Game” is more open to superstars expressing themselves and coming up with ideas for storylines, which is what Hardy is mostly interested in now that he’s in the twilight stage of his wrestling career.

Hardy also revealed that he had conversations with Triple H after he left WWE, and while they couldn’t come to terms on a new deal, they appear to have parted ways on a positive note.

“I’ll just go my own way, and even days after I left, I talked to Triple H. It’s just like he was cool, and I feel like if Triple H would have been the guy that was solely in power, I would have probably had a much better opportunity of kind of getting to do what I wanted creatively, but it is what it is.”

Hardy hasn’t bad mouthed WWE since he left the company, but he has been open about his frustrations. As quoted by Fightful, he told Busted Open Radio that the WWE chairman didn’t understand his “Broken” gimmick, but he did commend his former boss for allowing him to carry out a version of it during his feud and subsequent tag team with Bray Wyatt.

Hardy had barely been used on television during his final year in WWE, presumably because the company had no storylines in mind for the veteran. However, the fact he didn’t sign a new deal probably had something to do with his absence as well. Before he left, though, he did play a part in the Edge and Randy Orton feud, which is a prominent angle on Monday Night Raw at the moment.