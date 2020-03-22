Harvey Weinstein Reportedly In Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein has allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus and has been moved to isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, reports the Niagara Gazette. The report comes from state officials affiliated with New York’s prison system. At least one other inmate also reportedly tested positive.

Weinstein was recently involved in a highly publicized trial that stemmed from the beginnings of the #MeToo movement. He was found guilty of two felonies, including rape and sexual assault. The judge sentenced the disgraced movie mogul to 23 years in prison.

During his trial, Weinstein was held at Riker’s Island. Officials believe he may have contracted the virus during his stay. Recently, Weinstein was transported to Wende, as is customary for new inmates who need to have “medical and security concerns” assessed. While there, he was allegedly confirmed to test positive for COVID-19.

If so, Weinstein would be considered a high-risk patient. He is currently 68 years old and has struggled with various health issues over the years. During his trial, he spent time in a New York hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Michael Powers, the president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said he could not comment on Weinstein’s health due to privacy restrictions. However, he did request the suspension of all “non essential” inmate transfers between facilities during the pandemic.

“There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility.”

Not only are two inmates in the maximum-security prison rumored to have the virus, but Powers confirmed that multiple state corrections officers have also tested positive. The entire system is now being closely monitored to check on inmates and personnel that may have come in contact with the infected officials.

“Our team… has not heard anything like that yet. I can’t tell you what I don’t know,” Weinstein’s PR chief Juda Engelmeyer told Deadline.

“Around 40 inmates at Rikers have reportedly been found positive for COVID-19 in the past week, coinciding with Weinstein’s time,” continues the Deadline article.

New York is one of the most infected states in the country. The Inquisitr previously reported that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio warned residents that the next few months could get much worse for the state and the country as a whole. There are currently more than 15,168 confirmed cases in the state, and reportedly, “5 percent of all COVID-19 cases across the entire world now come from the Empire State.”