Kylie Jenner Posts Photo With Kendall Even Though They’re Fighting

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram on Sunday, March 22, to share a sultry throwback photo of herself and sister Kendall Jenner. Kendall, however, commented on the image to ask Kylie why she posted the picture, since the two are currently in the middle of a fight. Responding to her older sister, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul revealed her reasoning for sharing the shot with the world.

For the photo, the two posed with their heads tilted together. Kylie’s golden blond locks blended with Kendall’s brunette strands. Kylie wore her tresses short — so short, in fact, that they didn’t even touch her shoulders. Kendall’s hair was tossed behind her back and was more of a medium-length.

The sisters looked directly at the camera, squinting just a touch and giving some serious bedroom eyes.

Kylie’s eyebrows were arched and shaped, her lids dusted with a warm taupe shade. She wore precise, winged liner, and her lashes were coated with black mascara. Her cheeks were brushed with pink blush, which made her cheeks pop. Her lips were painted with a rosy brown and boasted a matte finish.

As for Kendall, she sported a similar eyeshadow shade as her younger sister. She didn’t wear any eyeliner, but the mascara on her lashes made her honey brown eyes shine. Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer. She wore a copper-colored lipstick.

Kylie wore a white sports bra that showed off a hint of her cleavage. Kendall also rocked a white top, flaunting her cleavage as well.

As of press time, the picture garnered 6.9 million likes and more than 35,000 comments.

Despite the perceived closeness of the sisters in the photo, Kendall commented on Kylie’s throwback shot with the reality of their current situation.

“Aren’t we fighting?” she asked, a comment that drew more than 30,900 likes from fans.

Kylie quickly replied to her sister to let her know the real reason why she posted the sultry photo.

“@kendalljenner yes but my t*tties are sitting nice in this pic,” she said.

Earlier this month, Kylie shared another sexy photo with Kendall. In this snap, the reality stars posed in two different green, yellow, and blue monokinis, each sporting a slightly different swimsuit.

Kylie rocked a bathing suit that featured a skirt and was held together by gold rings, with a piece of fabric sweeping across her stomach and exposing her tanned and toned midriff.

Kendall, who had her back to the camera, opted for a thong swimsuit that showed off her back and derriere.