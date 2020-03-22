Ohio & Louisiana Become Latest States To Issue Statewide Stay-At-Home Orders

Ohio and Louisiana are the two latest states to issue statewide stay-at-home orders to all residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fox News reports these restrictions are being taken to limit the spread of the virus and assist in flattening the curve.

Lousiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement saying, “The bottom line is, we are in a race against time when it comes to this coronavirus and its rapid spread in Louisiana.”

The state is one of the most infected in the country, with over 830 confirmed cases and a current death toll of 20.

In Louisiana, the order will stay in effect until at least April 12. Edwards is urging residents to stay at home as much as possible and to only leave their homes for essentials, such as groceries, medicine, or jobs that do not permit working from home.

A one-pager from @LouisianaGov on the statewide stay-at-home order. It takes effect at 5 p.m Monday.https://t.co/R7EnbdQeTl pic.twitter.com/nc484C2ooC — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 22, 2020

The stay-at-home order issued by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is similar to that of Lousiana. In his statement, he compared fighting the coronavirus to being at war. He said that everyone would have to “make sacrifices” for the betterment of all.

“You are making a huge difference, and this difference will save lives.”

Both states are still permitting outdoor activities, although the governors strongly recommend practicing social distancing when outside. People can continue to go for walks, play in the yard, walk their dogs, and various other outdoor practices, but they should still maintain at least six feet of distance from others.

According to the Washington Examiner, Ohio has at least 250 confirmed cases and has seen three deaths from the virus so far. The Ohio order will last until April 6, which is a little shorter than Louisiana’s stay-at-home order.

#StayHomeOhio: It does permit exceptions to staying home. Common sense exceptions: leaving for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity (walking your dog, going to a park — although playgrounds are closed). — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, DeWine clarified that essential workers would still be able to go to work as normal.

“The second part of the #StayHomeOhio order talks about essential workers and businesses. We used the Homeland Security guidelines. These are the accepted businesses that are essential for us to continue to live,” he wrote.

Many people responded to DeWine’s tweets about the stay-at-home order. Some felt that the measures were unnecessary, while others thought it was the right move for the state.

“My state, Ohio, just issued a Stay At Home order. Very glad to see that our elected officials are doing the right thing in trying to keep Ohioans safe and healthy,” tweeted one user, using the #StayHomeOhio hashtag.

Ohio and Louisiana join several other states in issuing the mandatory lockdown, including Georgia, New York, California, and more.

The stay-at-home order will go into effect on Monday evening for both states.