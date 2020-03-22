Emotional Photo Shows A Grandfather See His Grandson For The First Time Through A Glass Window

Due to the pandemic, a new father held his newborn son up to a glass window so the child's grandfather could meet him.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a proud new father from Ireland named Míchéal Gallachoir was unable to introduce his newborn son Faolán to his his elderly father the traditional way. However, in an emotional photo that has since gone viral, Gallachoir held his baby up to a glass window so that the boy’s grandfather could meet him safely, according to Today.

Baby Faolán was born in Dublin on March 14. At the time, health officials were pleading with citizens to take every possible safety precaution to avoid the further spread of the virus. This included social distancing which was all the more urgent due to the fact that Faolán was a newborn.

“Our district nurse would come on to sterilize all our clothes that we wore to the hospital,” Gallachoir explained of the concerning days following his son’s birth.

Once the family was released from the hospital they were confined to their own home and unable to have visitors. Thus, Gallachoir’s father who lived nearby walked over and stood in the family’s backyard in hopes of catching a glimpse of the baby.

In the sweet photo, Gallachoir sits in a windowsill holding the baby up in his arms. On the other side of the glass is his father peering in, staring lovingly at his new grandson.

Gallachoir’s wife quickly snapped a photo of the special moment and sent it to his sister Emma Gallachoir.

“Because we have no visitors, she posted it to relatives through WhatsApp and sent it to my sister. My sister posted in on Twitter, and we didn’t think too much of it, really,” he explained.

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020

In mere hours the bittersweet photo had gone viral, showing the importance yet difficulty of social distancing from loved ones during his time. In no time it had been retweeted more than 65,000 times.

Emma later responded to the attention the photo had been given and offered an update on the baby.

“Baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame. My dad is also doing well… he wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling!… He is looking forward to holding the baby soon,” she tweeted.

The coronavirus crisis has affected much of the world, driving many inside and away from loved ones. In the United States, several states have already issued lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and prevent the further spread of the pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.