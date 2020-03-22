Cynthia Bailey Says She Feels ‘Fine’ After Being With Andy Cohen Before He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Cynthia Bailey shared that she is in good health after Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently shared that he took a test to see if he had the virus last week. He revealed on Friday, March 20, that he did, in fact, test positive for the virus. Prior to being diagnosed, Cohen was at home self-quarantining and had canceled filming for his popular show.

Hollywood Life reports that Bailey was recently a guest on WWHL before it halted production. The model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on the show with comedian Dulce Sloan on Sunday, March 8. As one of Cohen’s last guests on the show before it was temporarily shut down, her fans were most likely concerned for her health.

The outlet reports that Bailey provided an update on her health when she spoke to The Shade Room. She shared that, despite possibly being exposed to the virus, she currently isn’t showing any symptoms. She also said that she has reached out to the RHOA EP since he revealed that he has coronavirus.

“I sent Andy a text after I found out wishing him a speedy recovery,” she said to The Shade Room. “I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the others ladies are good.”

Cohen also received support from other housewives of the Bravo franchise following his diagnosis.

“Sending you love,” said Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“Andy…so sorry! Get well soon for that baby…you got this,” fellow RHOBH star Erika Jayne shared, referencing Cohen’s 1-year-old son, Ben.

Cohen is one of several celebrities to reveal that they have been infected with coronavirus. Over the past few weeks, celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, his wife, Sabrina, and DJ Black and Mild have been some of the latest cases of the virus. Currently, several states have been on lockdown as a way to prevent the virus from spreading even further.

The update from Bailey comes one week after fans of RHOA received a new development with the show. As a precautionary measure, Cohen announced that the RHOA reunion would be postponed until it is deemed safe for studios to resume television production. The Season 12 reunion was slated to begin shooting on Thursday, March 19. The new date for the reunion has yet to be released.