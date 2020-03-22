New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Warns That The Next Two Months ‘Are Going To Be A Lot Worse’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning that the coming months are “going to be a lot worse” as the city continues to see a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and prepares to enter more stringent forms of shutdown across the city.

The greater New York area has become the epicenter for the outbreak in the United States, with the number of cases in the area topping 9,000. Across the state there are more than 15,168 confirmed cases, with the New York Times noting that 5 percent of all COVID-19 cases across the entire world now come from the Empire State.

With the number of cases in New York City rising sharply in the last few days, de Blasio warned that the worst is still yet to come. Appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, de Blasio said that public officials owe it to their constituents to be blunt about the likely course of the virus.

“The truth is, and New Yorkers and all Americans deserve the blunt truth, it is only getting worse,” de Blasio said, via The Hill. “And in fact, April and May are going to be a lot worse.”

The New York mayor said that the federal government deserved much of the blame for not invoking the Defense Production Act in order to produce more necessary supplies for hospitals, like masks and ventilators. De Blasio blasted Donald Trump, noting that even though he is a native New Yorker, he “will not lift a finger to help his hometown.”

Some of the changes that de Blasio said are coming for New York City will be on the way very soon. As the New York Times reported, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that he would give the city 24 hours to come up with a plan to reduce the number of people in public spaces like parks. Cuomo grew visibly upset at reports that some New Yorkers were still gathering in parks, saying their behavior was “insensitive” and “arrogant.”

“I don’t know what I’m saying that people don’t get,” Cuomo said.

As the New York Daily News reported, Cuomo also called for New York City to shut down traffic on some streets. With fewer cars on the street as all non-essential businesses in the state have closed down, Cuomo said the move would help take cars off the street and open them up wider so people can walk and maintain a proper distance.