Niece Waidhofer Almost Pops Out Of Sexy Leather Lingerie In New Video

Niece Waidhofer is keeping herself entertained during quarantine by sharing creative pics and videos with many fans and admirers. In her latest Instagram video, the model wore extremely skimpy leather bondage lingerie that barely contained her breasts.

Niece joked about finding the perfect collar to wear for the clip in her caption. She even poked fun at herself by saying that choosing between a black collar and a rose gold one was her “crisis du jour” during the current pandemic.

To make the video as sexy as possible, Niece skillfully filmed her face and then slowly panned to her bust before finishing up by getting a shot of the full-length mirror behind her so fans could see her incredible backside. She tantalized her viewers by biting her lower lip in the most sultry manner possible and running her fingers through her silky locks.

On her upper half, the stunner rocked a leather bra with buckles. She made sure her fans could see everything from the swell of her breasts to her impressive cleavage. The final part of the video, showing her peachy derrière, revealed that Niece was wearing a black thong that flattered her plump booty. She accessorized with a garter belt and killer thigh-high black boots.

For a finishing touch, Niece wore a full face of makeup that included her customary smokey eyeshadow and mascara.

Niece’s 1.5 million Instagram followers went wild over the video. In less than three hours, it was viewed over 153,600 times. It generated more than 1,000 comments from people eager to praise the beauty on her good looks and savvy filmmaking.

“Love it when you bite your lip,” wrote one fan.

“I’m sorry….I was busy drooling over your video…my god..soooo hot,” praised another admirer.

“At least you can say that you’re prepared it things turn all ‘mad max’ out there,” joked a third person. They trailed their comment with two sign of the horn emoji.

“honestly your captions on your posts make my day. good to know your sense of humor is holding up in the face of everything going on outside,” chimed in a fourth user, adding a green heart emoji to their remark.

Niece habitually shares sexy pics and videos of herself, she delights in teasing her followers and giving them something to look forward to daily. Yesterday, the Instagram hottie shared a snap of herself lounging in bed with her tremendous chest almost pouring out of a scoop neck tee.