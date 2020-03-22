Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Curves In A Sports Bra & Panties

Laci Kay Somers‘ newest Instagram video featured the model wearing almost nothing but a gray sports bra and matching underwear, showcasing her bust and toned midriff.

The 27-year-old model rocked the low-cut heather gray bra, which showcased her ample cleavage. The panties were also low-cut, which flaunted Laci’s tanned and toned physique. Her diamond belly button ring glinted as it hit the light. The underwear rode up high on her hips and sat low on her taut midriff.

The band of the bra and waistband of the skimpy underwear were white, with “BABY GIRL” printed on them in all-caps.

A distressed denim jacket hung off her arms.

In the video, the model first swung her head to the side, looking at her camera throughout the short clip. She then puckered her plump pout, tilting her head to the other side as she did so. She glanced at herself in the phone. She winked one eye and playfully stuck out her tongue, smiling as she did so.

Her phone case, which she held in her hand, appeared to be emblazoned with a photo of herself.

She tied her icy gray-blond hair into a bun on the top of her head, the rest of her tresses falling down in waves to her hips.

Laci wore a champagne-pink shadow on her lids. Her lashes were coated with black mascara and curled upwards. She wore winged liner. Bronzer dusted her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a frosty mocha shade.

She completed the look with diamond studs and two rings on her middle finger. Her nails were lacquered with a dark polish.

At the time of this writing, the video had been viewed more than 302,000 times and double-tapped more than 123,500 times. It received more than 1,150 comments from her 10.7 million Instagram followers, who complimented and praised her in the comments section of the post.

“HOT HOT HOT,” one user wrote in all-caps, adding three flame emoji.

“Flawless,” commented another, including a red heart.

“OMG SHE IS HOT,” exclaimed a third follower, punctuating the comment with a peach emoji.

“You are so sexy,” chimed in a fourth fan.

As The Inquisitr readers and Laci Kay Somers fans know, the model frequently shares risqué pictures on her Instagram grid. One of her latest scandalous images featured her wearing a cranberry-colored lacy lingerie set. In the two-photo series, she tugged on her underwear and exposed her voluptuous cleavage.