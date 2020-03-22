Ayla Woodruff Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Ayla Woodruff has been showcasing her amazing figure on her Instagram feed lately with many posts but her newest share was one of the more revealing ones as of late. The stunning model posed with her back angled towards the camera and flaunted her bare derrière to captivate the attention of her 1.6 million followers.

The hottie rocked a white one-piece swimsuit with thick straps and a low cut in the back. It also featured a high-rise cut on her derrière and her bare curves were hard to miss. Her tanned skin popped against the light ensemble, and she revealed her secret to her bronzed look in the caption.

Ayla placed her hands on the kitchen island in front of her hand propped out her left leg. She gazed directly ahead of her so her face was obscured in the photo; this helped to keep the focus on her physique.

Plus, the cutie wore her hair in a half-ponytail that she secured with a clear barrette. Her blond highlights glowed against her darker locks and offered a summery vibe. She brushed most of her hair behind her shoulders and it reached her lower back.

A white orchid in a matching pot was placed on the kitchen island and a stainless steel fridge was visible along the far wall. The room beside the kitchen had gray walls and it was decorated with leafy plants.

The update has been liked over 45,000 times so far in the first hour since it went live and many of Ayla’s fans hurried to the comments section to share their reactions.

“You look amazing babe,” complimented a social media user.

“Ok just gonna be honest. Wow,” gushed a second supporter.

Others responded to her long caption.

“Uh, the tan is not what I noticed first, but it does look good,” observed a third admirer.

“Ordering mine. Ya boy needs this lmao,” declared a follower.

Ayla doesn’t usually post very often, but it looks like she’s been sharing more updates ever since the quarantines started in her area.

The bombshell posted another swimsuit pic on February 6, that time sporting a white one-piece with a sheer coverup skirt. Ayla posed on a covered wooden deck with sweeping ocean views. In the first photo of the series, she sat on her knees with her left shoulder facing the camera. The model placed her hands on a coconut that she placed by her legs and glanced over at the camera with a coy pout on her face.